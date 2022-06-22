‘It takes understanding to celebrate fathers’ – Yaa Pono

Ghanaian Musician, Yaa Pono

Ghanaian Hip-Hop singer, Kojo Asare, known widely as Yaa Pono, has said that Mother’s Day celebration is more honoured in the country compared to Father’s Day.

According to the rapper, people highly patronize the occasion of Mother’s Day to show their appreciation because their male counterparts are often not understood.



“Most of us are unaware that Father’s Day is approaching, but we remember the mothers day weeks before the actual day. We honour our mothers more than our fathers because we do not understand our fathers.”



The ‘Obia Wone Master’ hitmaker made the statement on the Y’adwumanie show, a mid-morning program hosted by Ohemaa Woyeje on Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Accra-based Angel FM.



Yaa Pono, who admitted that fathers endure a lot while raising their children, noted that the men should be celebrated equally in the manner done to mothers.

Accounting for the role his father played in his life, he said, “when my mother died, my father took care of me, but I did not understand a lot of what my father did at that time, but when I grew up, I understood everything he did because I was now in his shoes.”



“Also, we should value our fathers the same way we value our mothers, because they go through a lot to sacrifice for us [Children]”, the rapper advised.



Appreciating his father contributed to the success he has chalked in the music industry, Yaa Pono disclosed that he was one of the first African artists to be featured on YouTube.



He used the opportunity to inform his followers of the release of his new album, THOG (the hand of God), which will be done at the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua, on Friday, July 1, 2022.