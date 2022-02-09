It took me 3 years to meet with Shatta Wale about a publishing deal - Copyrights administrator

Seidu Iddrisu, Music Copyrights Administrator

Music Copyrights Administrator, Seidu Iddrisu has disclosed that it was a hectic task to sit with dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale over monetizing his creative works.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Seidu stated that his management team often ignored his calls and texts, but only got the chance after three years.



“It took me three years to meet with Shatta Wale to talk about publishing. You communicate with the management, but they don’t give you that opportunity. They read, but they don’t even respond,” Seidu said.



He added that now, artiste managers have become aware of publishing deals and are “now calling for it for their artistes because now everyone is fighting over splits sheets.”



Seidu added that managers are not contributors to a song, hence they do not earn from publishing deals. As a result, some managers may block such opportunities for their artistes.

Seidu Iddrisu is a Senior Copyright Administrator for West and Central Africa at Sheer Publishing based in South Africa. He works with several Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes like Willis beats, MOG, Possigee, Stonebwoy, etc.



