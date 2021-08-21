It took me 4 years to produce Nyame Mma - Pure Akan

Rapper Pure Akan

Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Bernard Nana Appiah, known within the showbiz circles as Pure Akan, has announced that his much-anticipated sophomore album dubbed 'Nyame Mma' took four years to be completely produced.

He made this revelation after he was questioned on why he seemed to have gone silent after the release of his debut album Onipa Akuma in 2017.



He explained on the Ryse N Show with Y102.5FM’s NYDJ: “In between, there was a creative process for the next project. So Nyame Ba for instance started with skeleton beats and production and we made the needed changes. Then we started building it up with the recordings and recorded a lot of songs with about 20 kids and that was a lot of work. Also, their timing, the production, was also time-consuming so it took four years for the project to finally come out.”



Pure Akan released his sophomore album Nyame Mma on 12th August 2021. The album is a follow-up to his highly rated 2017 album Onipa Akoma, which gained positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Ahead of the release Pure Akan changed his name from just Akan (to Pure Akan) in order to help make him more visible and unique.



Nyame Maa (God’s children) has been a long time coming, with fans having to wait four years to get it.



So far, Pure Akan has released one single off the album titled Mensesa Me Ho.