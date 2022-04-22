0
Menu
Entertainment

It took me four years to make ‘Son of Jacob’ album – Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur 32.png Ghanaian Rapper, Kwesi Arthur

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian music sensation, Kwesi Arthur, has finally released his highly anticipated body of work dubbed ‘Son of Jacob’.

Following its release on April 22, the album became the number one trending topic on social media.

Kwesi Arthur among several things has disclosed that it took him approximately four years to create the masterpiece.

He also disclosed that different songs were made in different parts of the world, which brought about a different twist to all fifteen (15) records on the album.

Speaking at a private listening of the album ahead of its official release, Kwesi said; “from 2018 till now. I recorded ‘Animal’ in 2021. We recorded ‘SIlver Spoon’. From 2018 till now, so it’s been four years. All these years played a part in making the project what it is.

“If I had released it two years ago, we wouldn’t have ‘Animal’, we wouldn’t have ‘Silver Spoon’.

On his favorite songs on the album, he said ‘Silver Spoon’ and ‘Traumatized’, explaining that “‘Silver Spoon’ is personal.”

Listen to the full album here: https://platoon.lnk.to/son-of-jacob

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akuapem Poloo makes a bold confession
Attempt to bury boy, cow alive foiled
Petition to impeach Akufo-Addo will fail – Former MP
Meet the beautiful wife and family of Stephen Appiah
'Maame Water' spirit ruined our careers - Ex-starlet Captain
What I would do as president for one day - Sam Jonah
Akufo-Addo's wife will deal with moral aspect of Serwaa Broni saga – Ablakwa
Here are the new legal fees issued by GBA
'What's your locus, go and sleep!' – CLOGSAG boss slams IMANI boss over neutrality allowance
My son’s marriage to Akufo-Addo’s daughter to unite Ashanti, Akyem faction in NPP – Kofi Jumah