It took my wife three years to accept my proposal; I eventually broke someone's heart – Nacee

Gospel singer, Nacee

Gospel singer Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee, has shared how he had to wait for three years for his current wife to accept his proposal.

In his words, he chased after his wife for almost three years, but at some point, he had to give up because she showed no interest in him.



He shared this information during his interview with Delay on The Delay Show.



The gospel musician also stated that although he forgot about his wife and decided to be with someone else, his heart was still with her, thus leaving the other lady to follow his heart’s desire.



“I made advances on her when she had completed Polytechnic and was preparing to go to UCC. It took a while, like 3 years, before she agreed to go out with me. I gave up at some point within the three years and decided to see someone else. I even broke the lady’s heart”, he said.



During the engagement, Nacee narrated how he met his wife, and according to him, he met his wife through a woman who used to help with food and money, adding that the said woman contributed to his growth in Christianity.

He went on to say that for the years he knew the woman, he didn’t know she had a daughter, whom he fell in love with the first day they met.



“Her mother was among those who helped me grow in Christ because I had no money then and her mother used to sell pastries at church. Anytime she comes to church, she gives me some of the pie and some money for upkeep. I didn’t know she had a daughter whom I developed an interest in the first day we met”.



According to Nacee, for the three years he chased after his wife, she finally agreed to his proposal. He included that they have been married for 17 years, out of which they have been blessed with three children.



