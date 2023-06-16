It was Kiki Banson who gave me the crown to bestow on Kuami Eugene – Amakye Dede

Ghanaian highlife musician, Amakye Dede, has named Kiki Banson as the one responsible for coercing him into crowning Kuami Eugene as 'King of Future Highlife,’ live on stage at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

This follows the highlife veteran’s claims during an interview on Asaase radio, that he was forced against his will to indulge in the act which trended on social media four years ago.



In the said interview, Amakye Dede revealed that initially, he even attempted to pass the crown given to him onto someone else.



But in a recent interview with Abeiku Santana, Amakye Dede, without hesitation, cited popular music executive, Kiki Banson, as the one who masterminded the act.



“I am telling you straightforwardly that Kiki was the one who gave me the crown. He was the one who forced me to crown Eugene. When he initially gave it to me, I gave it to one of my boys, Robberman, to put it down. Because it wasn’t my intention, they forced me to do it. If you like, you can call Kiki and confirm whether he wasn’t the one who gave me the crown. Call him right now,” he established.



The host, Abeiku Santana, who was a bit confused, then queried: Is it Kiki Banson you’re talking about?



Amakye Dede replied: Why should he do this to me?

Meanwhile, Charterhouse, the organizers of the VGMAs, has distanced itself from the development which took place on their stage years ago.



In response to Amakye Dede's revelation, Robert Klah, the Head of Public Events and Communication at Charterhouse, stated that they had no part in orchestrating the crowning session.



“We did not orchestrate any crowning session. So, I am a bit lost when it comes to the assertion that event organizers are responsible,” he stressed.



Watch the video below:







EB/AE