It was Obaapa Christy's fault - Pastor Love revisits divorce

Singer Obaapa Christy and ex-husband, Pastor Love

Popular preacher and former husband of gospel singer, Obaapa Christy has explained that the divorce was no fault of his; instead, his ex-wife's.

According to Pastor Love, ministers of the gospel who divorce their partners are always blamed for failing to save their marriages. He explained that when the marital issue goes overboard, it becomes hard to resolve it.



"I am a man of God and I want people to understand that marriage is not speed, it is deep... no one plans to divorce but when you're not able to solve the faults, it will happen. In my case, the fault wasn't from me but the woman. I just had to accept it in good faith and move on," he disclosed in an interview with Afia Tamakloe on Mahyease TV Show.



Pastor Love Kweku Hammond has admonished married couples to learn how to forgive each other if they wish to avert suffering a similar case.



"I have a message for married couples. This time you can find me on TikTok as Pastor Love and I am always having programmes on marriage. You can't get married or stay in a marriage if you don't learn to forgive. You must learn to try and sacrifice to forgive your partner when they wrong you. This will help you to progress," he charged.



He continued: "In my case, it gave me experience, the reason I am also educating others. We must try to forgive to stay in a marriage. I think that is better."



Men were also admonished to stay away from multiple partners which according to Pastor Love hinders progress in their lives.

"This is my advice to you, womanizing will drain your pocket and also ruin your body. You can't progress in life. Learn to live by the truth," the preacher said.



Although the preacher's ex-wife has moved on by remarrying, Pastor Love noted that he is taking his time to choose the right woman to prevent Ghanaians from calling him out should his next relationship crash.



"Marriage is a long journey, also it is not easy. If you're not careful, people will blame you for going in and out of marriage. I have been separated from my wife for 11 years but I was in court for 7 years. The marriage hadn't been annulled so I couldn't marry. I had to sit, pray and reflect so in your next relationship, you'll handle the person like an egg," he added in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



