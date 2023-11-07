It was a joke – Fiifi Pratt apologizes to Mr. Logic over a ‘roadside urination’ post spat

Mr. Logic and Fiifi Pratt

Radio personality, Fiifi Pratt, has apologized to entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, following their feud over a post shared on social media.

This comes after Fiifi Pratt shared a post on social media and claimed that Mr. Logic urinated by the roadside.



However he has clarified that although Mr. Logic urinated, it was not by the roadside as he captioned on social media.



In a video shared on Facebook, Mr. Logic was sighted at the residence of Fiifi Pratt, and they were having a conversation together like nothing had happened.



After Fiifi Pratt apologized, Mr. Logic seemed pleased and forgave him but advised him to be careful with such acts because it could affect his reputation.

Below is what transpired in the conversation between Fiifi Pratt and Mr. Logic.



Fiifi Pratt: People my brother has come to my place. Look at his attire, this is branding.



Mr. Logic: You have to apologize



Fiifi Pratt: My brother Logic did not stand by the roadside to urinate but the fact is he urinated.

Mr. Logic: Yes, I did but it was not by the roadside, I am a very decent man. But my people are angry over the issue so you have to tell them something.



Fiifi Pratt: it was a joke, so please no one should take it personally. I am pleading with you.



Background



Fiifi Pratt came under fire after he shared a video of Mr. Logic urinating by the roadside which has caused a stir on social media.

According to Mr. Logic, it was untrue that he was caught urinating by the roadside into a gutter as claimed by Fiifi Pratt who captioned his post on social media as such.



The entertainment pundit stated that the post shared by Fiifi Pratt marred his hard-earned reputation and has made him receive reactions from concerned people on social media.



Speaking on the United Showbiz programme aired on United Television (UTV) and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Logic called on Fiifi Pratt to retract and apologize for his caption on the post or face legal action.



“I am telling Fiifi Pratt that the urination video that he has shared, I will sue you [Fiifi Pratt]. I have said it on three platforms but you think I am joking. For you to caption it ‘I was peeing by the roadside into the gutter’ is an indictment on the brand as Mr. Logic. That is a lie and that’s why I want to sue him.

“I want to say it here because people have sent me various reactions. You want to disgrace me but when I was building my brand as ‘Logic’ you were not my friend,” he fumed. I give you up to Thursday,[9th November 2023] if Fiifi does not retract and change the caption on his page, I will sue him,” he warned



Watch the video below







