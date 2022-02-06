It was difficult, my marriage would have killed me - Veteran Nigerian singer reveals

Veteran singer, Onyeka Onwenu

Onyeka Onwenu explains why she settled for divorce

Legendary Nigerian music star, Onyeka Onwenu has revealed that she had to leave her marriage over the failure of her husband to provide for the family.



According to the celebrated singer, she was the one taking care of the home and all other expenses that came with feeding and paying for her children's school fees.



“My husband didn’t pay school fees for one day, didn’t buy clothes, didn’t pay for holidays, didn’t give me housekeeping money, hard to believe.”

Her ex-husband, while they were together, failed to lift a finger, leaving her to assume full responsibility. At a point, she realised that the only way out was a divorce after going through depression.



In an interview with Kikelomo Atanda-Owo on “Real Talk with Kike”, the veteran actress intimated that her marriage would have killed her.



She said: “I went through it. It was difficult because I really didn’t want my marriage to end but I could not take it anymore. It would have killed me. I always say it and that is the truth. And it was not good for the children to live in that kind of environment where the mother is depressed, the mother is carrying the weight of the whole family.”



Onyeka Onwenu added that any man who fails to provide for his family by neglecting his wife and children will one day, answer to God.



“Any man who doesn’t take up the responsibility of taking care of his family will answer to God. I decided to write about it because women, we keep quiet for too long. We take so much and you’re dying. And once I opened up, I felt this relief that a lot of women who read it would say, thank you for talking about this. ‘We know now that we ought to free ourselves,” she said.