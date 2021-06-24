It was hard to find recording studios when I started music – Yaw Sarpong narrates

Yaw Sarpong, Gospel musician

Yaw Sarpong, Gospel musician has stated that, his major challenge when he started music was finding a recording studio.



He said there were no studios at the time and one could write a beautiful song but wouldn’t get anywhere to record it.



Speaking on the E Vibes show closely monitored by GhanaWeb, the ‘Wo Haw Ne Sen’ hit maker says he believes things are much easier today because of the introduction of technology and sophisticated machines.

“Before, to get someone to record a single track was not that easy. This is because there were no studios around, there was just one in Accra and one in Kumasi so it’s very difficult to record. Today, the story is different. We have a lot of studios in houses so it’s not like before,” he said.



He has over 40 years of doing music and has produced about 26 albums and still counting.



He is also a lead singer for the Asomafo band. His songs have been an inspiration to many in all corners of the country.



However, he joined the Methodist singing group at Asuofua (in the Ashanti Region) during his early stage in life where he was discovered by one Medical Doctor who also wanted to form a music group in 1971.



He recorded his first album in 1981 titled Adesrede (Request) and second album between 1983 and 1984.