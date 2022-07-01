It was very interesting working with D-Black - Gyakie

Gyakie, Artiste

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Gyakie, has shared her experience after working with Ghana’s enjoyment minister, D-Black.

In an interview on Takoradi-based Y 97.9 FM, the ‘Need Me’ hitmaker narrated how “interesting” it was working with D Black and how she caught an “organic vibe” with him.



“It was interesting because D Black is someone I have known before ‘Shege’, he is like most of my songs. It was very organic, the flow was very nice, we recorded in the studio together”, she cheerfully said to Hypeman Ferggy on the ‘Y Entertainment Podium Show’.



Reacting to comments that suggested that she personalized the song she was featured on by D Black, Gyakie explained that she did not do as people said and only sang the chorus of the verse as well as her verse on the song.



“I think you can feel D black in the song as well but I get it, I sang the chorus and the chorus is like the heightening of the song but D black wrote his verse and I wrote the second verse as well as the chorus,” she added.

The songbird further expressed her heart to the CEO of Black Avenue Muzik and described him as a nice person.



“I actually loved working with him and he is a nice person as well,” she remarked.



D Black in October 2021 recruited Gyakie on a hit record dubbed ‘Shege’. The song has since amassed over a million streams across all music stores.