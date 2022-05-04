It wasn't an indecent exposure, Efia Odo didn't show her genitals - Romeo defends

Efia Odo exposes breasts

Romeo defends Efia Odo on her style of dressing



Vida Adutwumwaa calls out TV personality



Event organizer, McDonald Nana Yaw Asare, who is better known as Romeo, has explained that Efia Odo's decision to expose her breasts in a black sheer dress at the album listening of Kwesi Arthur cannot be termed as indecent exposure under the laws of Ghana.



He explained that the breast is not part of the genitals and therefore persons, including Lawyer Maurice Ampaw who called for the arrest of the television personality got it all wrong.



Making a submission on Bloggers' Forum with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV, he intimated that Efia can however be called out on moral grounds since her sheer dress gave out too much skin.



He further mentioned that singer, Wisa Gried was found guilty and sentenced to a fine of GH¢8,400 for showcasing his penis while performing on stage but that cannot be said of Efia Odo who only put her breasts on display.

"Lawyer Maurice Ampaw made some comparisons with Wisa and made reference to the Criminal Code...it talks about indecent exposure. Now in Wisa Gried's issue, he exposed his genitals and in the definition of genital, the breast isn't included. He was speaking according to the law so, considering genitalia, the breast isn't captured.



"If you are speaking on moral directions that's fine but when you are to talk about law, it talks about genital exposure and pardon me to say, Efia Odo didn't show her clitoris. She didn't show her vulva, I am talking from the perspective of law."



In a counter submission, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng stated that the actress shouldn’t be tolerated for her indecent style of dressing. She urged women to dress appropriately, adding that Efia does things like this for public attention.



"I am not holy but my craziness will not make me walk naked on the streets. She has moved from the boob tape to exposing the whole nipple. It is indecent. I do not see why you should wear such a revealing dress to an album listening. I mean, it wasn't an award show for you to look that glamourous and also, no clothing line is paying her millions of cedis to put that dress on. I don't see the essence of it, is it that you want to trend or take the shine from Kwesi Arthur?" she quizzed.



Watch Bloggers' Forum below:



