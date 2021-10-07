It will be a great honour to win a Grammy award – Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has reiterated that winning a Grammy award will be a great joy to him and his fans.

Speaking in an interview on Kalyjay’s Twitter space, the award-winning rapper mentioned that the Grammy award and honor is one achievement every artist in the world craves for and hopes to get.



“That’s the highest point of the career of an artist and that’s what they aim for”. He said.



He later disclosed that he yearn for the award since his ‘Sarkology’ album in 2014 had relinquished but will however be a great recognition of his career.

“It is going to be the icing on the cake of my career," he added.



The Coachella hitmaker finally expressed his gratitude for the support his fans have shown him since the start of his musical journey and entreated them to keep on supporting him and other Ghanaian artists.