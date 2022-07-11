It will be a reality one day - Gambo reacts to BET Award ‘dream’

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: zionfelix.net
Rapper Gambo is keen on winning a BET Award.
His ambitious dream was once again confirmed when he reacted to a dream narrated by one social media influencer on Twitter.
The influencer, Neba Sark claimed he dreamt about Gambo winning a BET Award.
In the reported dream, Gambo picked the award and was returning to Ghana to meet a crowd gathered at the Kotoka International Airport.
After narrating the dream, Gambo responded to his tweet expressing hope that the dream will not remain a dream.
“This dream would be a reality one day. Bookmark,” he tweeted
