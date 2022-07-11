0
Menu
Entertainment

It will be a reality one day - Gambo reacts to BET Award ‘dream’

Gambo White3.png Ghanaian Rapper, Gambo

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Rapper Gambo is keen on winning a BET Award.

His ambitious dream was once again confirmed when he reacted to a dream narrated by one social media influencer on Twitter.

The influencer, Neba Sark claimed he dreamt about Gambo winning a BET Award.

In the reported dream, Gambo picked the award and was returning to Ghana to meet a crowd gathered at the Kotoka International Airport.

After narrating the dream, Gambo responded to his tweet expressing hope that the dream will not remain a dream.

“This dream would be a reality one day. Bookmark,” he tweeted

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide