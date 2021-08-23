It will be difficult to bury Shatta Wale's career, he is spiritually strong - Eagle Prophet reveals

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

The General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel, Rev. Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as Eagle Prophet has emphasized that Shatta Wale will continue to reign in the entertainment industry for as long as he pleases.

According to the Eagle Prophet, Shatta Wale is spiritually strong and as such, no human being can succeed in burying his career.



Speaking on the Angel Fm Entertainment show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Eagle Prophet revealed;



“Shatta Wale after changing his name from Bandana is now strong in the spiritual realm and it will be difficult for someone or any artiste to bury his career. Shatta Wale was producing better songs when he was Bandana but they never became hits and never had a hit song because he wasn’t spiritually strong at that time.”

“Now all Shatta Wale songs are hit because he is spiritually strong and there is a certain spirit pushing his songs to make them hit,” he added.



One can recall that sometime in January 2021, General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako also revealed God’s intentions of making Shatta Wale one of his messengers.



Prophet Elisha said the dancehall artiste has been called to preach the gospel and win souls for God.