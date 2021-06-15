It won’t be news If I win 2021 VGMAs Artiste of The Year – Kuami Eugene

Singer Kuami Eugene

Reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of The Year, Kuami Eugene, has said that it would not come as a surprise if he wins this year’s category at the awards ceremony.

While speaking in an interview with Joy Entertainment News and sighted by Zionfelix.net, the 'Walahi' hitmaker said it would not be news to anyone should he be crowned as 2021 Artiste of The Year at the VGMAs.



He indicated that most of the songs that Ghanaians were enjoying had the Kuami Eugene effect and that he has played a number of shows despite the existence of COVID-19.



The musician added that his numbers and ratings as a musician were going up and he was topping charts as well so he was on his way to being crowned.



He indicated that should the award come to him, he would give thanks to God because he knows he deserves the coveted tag as the best musician in Ghana.

“I think it is possible. I won’t be much of a news because most of the songs you are enjoying has the Kuami Eugene effect on it...My numbers are growing everyday and I am topping charts,” Eugene was heard saying.



He however indicated that he would not be hurt if he missed the award because according to him, whoever would be adjudged Artiste of The Year for the upcoming event definitely worked hard for it.



Kuami Eugene has been nominated in several categories in this year’s VGMAs and intends not to go home on the night empty-handed.