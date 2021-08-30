'Its called clout chasing' - Delay breaks silence on Gemann’s marriage proposal

Deloris Frimpong Manso is the host of 'The Delay Show'

Television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as 'Delay' has denied ever meeting Germann after he proposed marriage to her during a radio interview.

It can be recalled that the pop star cum ex-convict during an interview with Kingdom FM expressed his desire to marry Delay.



“Marrying Delay is one of the biggest plans I intend to achieve. After I lost my ex-wife, I have not married any other woman. I traveled all the way to Ghana to purposely marry Delay," he earlier stated.



But responding to the claims, Delay has described Gemann as a clout chaser.

“I’ve never met him before. It’s called clout chasing,” she said when a social media user asked her opinion on the comments expressed by Gemann.



Read the post below



