Ivan Quashigah names Adjetey Annang as his favourite actor

Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Annang

Astute Filmmaker Ivan Quashigah has named Adjetey Annang, also known as Pusher as his favourite actor.

According to Mr Quashigah, Annang's discipline, focus, and commitment made him his preferred choice.



The ‘YOLO’ producer was answering a question on the maiden episode of ‘Outstanding Performance and Excellence Series’, put together by producers of GHOne TV’s Xpressive Platinum Live.



The filmmaker noted “overtime, Adjetey Annang has been one person that I can stand up for because he is so disciplined, he is one person that has stayed focused, that has shown commitment to his craft, that comes on set well prepared and well conditioned and knows the demands of his character.”



He went on to say that “Adjetey makes directing easy because he gets to know the character well and he is able to bring it to you.”

Ivan Quashigah also mentioned Prince David Osei and Lydia Forson as some of the other favourites he has worked with.



"Prince David Osei loves what he does, he has the passion and so he gives a lot to what he does," Ivan intimated.



Ivan Quashigah is an experienced filmmaker with over 24 years of work experience in Advertising and Marketing. He is an astute scriptwriter, director, and producer who is famed for the production of award-winning television series, Things We Do for Love and recently Yolo and Stryke.