Ivan Quashigah offers to direct film adaptation of Yvonne Nelson's Memoir ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’

Award-winning filmmaker and CEO of Farmhouse Productions, Ivan Quashigah

Award-winning filmmaker and CEO of Farmhouse Productions, Ivan Quashigah, has expressed his keen interest in directing a movie or play based on Yvonne Nelson's recently released memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.’

In an interview on Hitz FM, Mr. Quashigah revealed his admiration for the talented actress and their initial meeting during the production of his television series, ‘Fortune Island.’



The filmmaker recalled their first encounter shortly after Yvonne Nelson participated in the Miss Ghana competition. As he searched for stars for his self-produced television series, ‘Fortune Island,’ he recognized her multifaceted talent and saw great potential in her.



During the casting process, Yvonne Nelson impressed Mr. Quashigah with her rap skills and showcased various talents that convinced him of her potential for greatness.



"I saw something in her, she actually rapped during the casting and she did a lot of things that made me see that she has several facets to herself.

“I knew that she was not only going to become a great actress, but she will do so many other things, and this is one of those things, and I'm very proud about what I'm seeing today,” he shared.



Given their connection and admiration for Yvonne Nelson's accomplishments, Mr. Quashigah expressed his desire to bring her memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ to life on the big screen or stage.



He mentioned discussing the possibility of putting the story on stage with George Quaye and revealed his willingness to direct the adaptation.



"Already, I was speaking with George Quaye when he said that he would like to put it on stage, and I think that it's something that we have to consider putting onto the screens as well, and I will be honoured to direct it," he disclosed.

This comes after Yvonne Nelson discussed the possibility of adapting her memoir into a film with Giovani Caleb during a recent interview.



She stated that she wouldn't take on the role of producer for the project but was delighted that people were reading her book.



While specific details about the movie adaptation are yet to be revealed, Ivan Quashigah's offer to direct the project comes as exciting news for Yvonne Nelson and her fans.



