J Derobie shares motivation behind latest single ‘Ato Me So’

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Gifted Afrobeat vocalist and song composer, J Derobie, has revealed the inspiration behind his latest single, ‘Ato Me So’.

According to him, the song was written when he was heartbroken “and aside from the pain, the heartbreak also taught me a lot of lessons.”

“This is a song that I recorded way back and I had this kind of feeling to bring it out,” he said.

In an interview with Bushke on Y97.9FM’s ShoutsOnY, he said, “The inspiration came from a heartbreak. As artistes, we do music from whatever we see and whatever we experience, and our creative aspect as well, so I decided to write this song due to a heartbreak I experienced.”

“You can lose something today and get a replacement in no time. I learnt lots of lessons from this heartbreak,” he said.

He urged his fans and supporters to stream and download the song while they wait on the release of his album.

