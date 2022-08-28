JAYANA donates food items to Street Academy on her birthday

ome of her known songs include, ‘Victory’, I Believe, Who You Are

Award-winning gospel artiste, Jemima Annor-Yeboah, popularly known as JAYANA has donated food items worth thousands of cedis to Street Academy at the Art Centre in Accra.

The gesture was part of the gospel minstrel's annual Corporate Social Responsibility to help the less privileged children in society.



Speaking about the donation, JAYANA said she was elated to get help from some key individuals to put smiles on the faces of the children at Street Academy as she commemorates her birthday on August 25, 2022.



Jayana emphasized that “on my special day, I saw it essential to donate the food items to the Academy as well as entertain and dine with the kids because that could make them happy."



She commended the Director of the school, Ataa Lartey for the great vision to take care of the vulnerable kids.



She donated food items such as bags of rice, tubers of yam, tomatoes, onions, pepper, palm oil, crates of eggs, toiletries, bottles of water, drinks and bags of sachet water to Street Academy.



The 'Victory' hit singer proceeded to dine and cut her birthday cake with the kids at the school.

Jayana’s ‘Help The Needy’ Foundation, is a non-profit charity committed to providing support to underprivileged people in society.



ABOUT JAYANA



JAYANA is a contemporary gospel musician who is noted for her soul-touching ministrations, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music.



Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, JAYANA is the second daughter of the Late Bishop Dr Augustine Annor-Yeboah, former Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) and Founder of Christian Praise International Centre [CPIC].



She participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future talent show, competing with the likes of Irene Logan, Jane Awindor now Efya, Ramzy Prince Amui and others.



Some of her known songs include, ‘Victory’, I Believe, Who You Are and Awurade [God], Gye W'ayeyi, No Fears and He Reigns.