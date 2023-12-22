JZyNO finally unleashes his highly anticipated Amapiano single ‘Yakunay’

JZyNO

Source: Kriss Sowah, Contributor

Ghana-based Liberian Afrobeats artiste, Jonathan Lee Pratt best known by his stage name JZyNO, who is known for releasing viral hits and ear-warming sounds resurfaces with a brand new single titled “Yakunay”.

‘Yakunay’ is a Liberian word, which means Greetings (hello or good morning). This hot banger greets the global market as he walks through his successful process in the music scene.



Reflecting on and closing a year of success, the high-octane track boasts xylophone textures, warm synth bass, thick pads, and percussive grooves for a hard-hitting amapiano sound.



This new song is poised to grab your attention right at the start of the beat, following his two recent hit singles: ‘Butta my bread’ and ‘Eyes on you’.

Yakunay is a vibe, a classic hit and a dance-off projected to blow your mind away.



