JZyNo shares new earworm ‘Fall Down Inside’ featuring Medikal

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: Francis Amissah

The Afrobeat artist’s new song is flanked by a top-tier production and a guest verse from VGMA 21 ‘’Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year’’, Medikal.

‘Fall Down Inside’ has the two award-winning African artists finding common ground on what could easily pass as a radio hit. Beatz Vampire’s booming production coupled with the piercing vocals of JZyNo and Medikal’s nifty one-liners harmonizes to create an explosive treat for wandering eardrums.

In an attempt to impress and hold down a potential love interest, JZyNo soon finds himself at the short end of the stick. He’s dealing with a gold digger and with the damage already done, he mockingly admits - in the flashiest of hooks of course - “I fall down inside”. Medikal recounts his losses too: “She make I fall inside like kolom/She dey chop all the money for my botom”, with other brow-raising lines.

Jonathan Lee Pratt (aka JZyNo) is a Ghana-based Liberian Afrobeat artist who is conveniently nicknamed the “Ruler of Liberian music”. With a series of high-profile awards to his name already, JZyNo’s rich voice lit up the Liberian music scene in 2020 with ‘Kpan Kpan Me’ (feat. Teddyride). He would follow up with a series of hits in 2021 - ‘RULA’ (feat. Epixode & Nedy Music) and ‘Mamie Watta’ (feat. Krymi) - before shutting down the year with his debut EP “Brown Sugar”.

