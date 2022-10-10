Jacinta pokes fun at Nana Tornado and Afia Schwarzenegger’s feud

Ghanaian comedienne, Jacinta Ocansey, at her maiden comedy show held on October 8, 2022, poked fun at Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Tornado’s feud.

The show, 'One Night Stand’ held at the National Theatre in Accra, saw Jacinta singing to occurrences that have transpired in Ghana like Tornado and Afia’s back-to-back brawl on social media.



The chorus to her skit chanted “Don't worry” while she mentioned the names of people and said things that stood out about them.



Performing her “Don't worry” skit, Jacinta asked Tornado how his best friend, Asibolanga, was doing which got the audience on the floor.



Some of the names that popped up in Jacinta’s tease song had the likes of Asamoah Gyan among other stars who showed up to support the comedienne on her big day.



Thrilled as the fans were, they disclosed in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Vogue, that they couldn't wait for the 2nd Edition of her comedy show.



Jacinta performed alongside OB Amponsah, Foster Romanus, Clemento Suarez, Buchi, Gordons, and Senator.





