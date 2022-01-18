Jackie Appiah abandoned me – Veteran actress makes staggering disclosure

Adwoa Pee levels allegation against Jackie Appiah

Actress Helena Maame Adwoa Petreba Pieterson is saddened over a treatment meted out to her by Jackie Appiah in 2018 as she has recalled how the young actress she refers to as a daughter turned her back on her at the time she needed her the most.



Adwoa Pee, as the veteran is affectionately called, said in an interview with Step 1 TV that she was cash trapped after she was admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in 2018. Considering the severity of the situation, she decided to place calls to friends, family, and colleagues in the industry, including Jackie Appiah, only for the young actress to hang up on her.



Several attempts to reestablish contact with Jackie Appiah, according to Adwoa Pee, proved futile, making her wonder what offence she committed to have been treated in that manner by her own. Adwoa Pee, in that interview monitored by GhanaWeb was certain the actions of Jackie Appiah were deliberate.



“I needed GH¢6,000 to take care of the bills but I didn’t have enough money. I had just a half of it. So, I started calling people on phone to come to my aid. I was still in pain. I called colleagues… I called my own daughter and it was sad. I’m still sad”, Adwoa Pee recalled.

“I’m badly hurt… She gives me that respect but, on that day, I don’t know what came over her. I was on admission at Korle Bu, she answered, she initiated a conversation about our last encounter at an event which was a good one. While the conversation was ongoing, I told her I was on admission at Korle Bu. As soon as she heard that, she cut the line. I called severally, she never answered”, the veteran added.



She further mentioned that when she noticed her calls were being ignored, she resorted to text messaging. However, that also yielded no results.



“So, I sent her a message asking for Kalsoume Sinare’s number. She never responded. I was sad. My own daughter, Jackie Appiah”, a saddened Adwoa Pee said.



The veteran, however, said the narrative was not the same with Nana Ama McBrown. She recounted how Nana Ama McBrown comforted her and pledged to support her at the right time since she had also spent a lot on surgery abroad.



“Nana Ama McBrown spoke with me nicely. She said she had also just had surgery so I should give her time, she would come and assist. The way she spoke with me was even comforting. This is all we need from them. Some of them forget we created the platform for them”, said Adwoa Pee.



She, however, maintained that she bears no grudges against Jackie Appiah, stressing that she just needs “a hug from her [Jackie]”.

Meanwhile, Adwoa Pee is asking the general public to assist her financially so she can undergo surgery. According to her, she is battling spondylosis.



“In America, we are looking at between sixty thousand and one hundred and ten thousand dollars. (USD60,000 – USD110,000). I beg you; I need help. I have a problem. I’m telling you now that I have a problem so, please come to my aid so I’ll have the amount for the surgery and get healed”, the actress said.



