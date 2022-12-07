3
Jackie Appiah congratulates her 'brother' George Weah

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has sent a heartwarming congratulatory message to newly inaugurated Liberian President, George Weah.

The multiple award winning actress was one of the many top Ghanaian personalities to travel to the Liberian capital of Monrovia to witness the inauguration of George Weah as the 24th President of the Republic of Liberia.

She took to her official Instagram page to congratulate the former ballon d'or winner on ascending the highest office in Liberia.

The actress who shared a picture of her and the new President of Liberia caption it as; "Congratulations to His Excellency George Oppong Weah, ?? You are a great person and I know you will do great things in Liberia. So happy for you bro. Africa loves you. ??????"

