Jackie Appiah incurs Shatta Wale’s wrath, tops Twitter trends

Jackie Appiah has occupied the number one spot on Twitter trends after being chastised by Shatta Wale on social media.



The Dancehall artiste in his usual rants on Facebook dug up a past encounter with the Ghanaian actress.

Shatta Wale whiles recounting the experience recalled how Jackie poohpoohed his idea of receiving money from the government to promote COVID-19 awareness in 2020.



Sometime in 2020, Shatta Wale in an exclusive interview with MzGee demanded payment from the government to be a COVID-19 ambassador.



“They’re working and they’re getting paid… They’re charging us with taxes here and there and we understand. Our royalties are not getting to us so we’re not even making that kind of money that we have to make; so if the government wants to engage me, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie or any other, they should know that there is something that needs to be done. It’s a tradition.



“We can’t come out and say we’re going to do it for free. I’m not part of their political party. It’s best for them to put a package down. Doing it for free will be very hard for someone like me”, Shatta Wale earlier stated.

Jackie Appiah on the other hand disclosed her willingness to freely create public awareness on the menace. At the time, Shatta registered his displeasure.



On Friday, Shatta has resurrected the issue.



Unclear what triggered his emotions, the dancehall musician during a Facebook live session said;



“Jackie Appiah, I remember during the corona season when I asked that government pays us for our services, you resisted. The picture you’re trying to paint to your female actresses, you better stop it. When last did you shoot a movie? Can you even make 1million dollars from a shoot? But you want everyone to think you’re making money through honest means. Actresses are suffering in this country so where do you make your money from? We see all the toto works. The toto works we see it all. I can also become gay and make so much money. Don’t come and pretend that you’re a celebrity.” He stated.

