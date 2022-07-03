Jackie Appiah is one of Ghana's highest earning actresses - Arnold to critics

Jackie Appiah's wealth questioned

Video of Jackie's mansion causes stir online



Entertainment pundit says Jackie is one of Ghana's highest paid actors



With over two decades in the Ghana movie industry, Jackie Appiah has risen to become one of the country's highest paid actors and also bagged several good ambassadorial deals that fetched her millions of cedis, entertainment Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has said.



Arnold views Jackie Appiah as one of the nation's foremost entertainers and therefore is baffled by the perceived show of disrespect to the actress following questions over the source of her wealth moments after a video of her luxurious mansion surfaced online.



It would be recalled that the actress topped trends when it was alleged that her luxury home was sponsored by 'big men'.



Reacting to this on United Showbiz, Arnold gave a breakdown of the wealth Jackie had accumulated over the years. He added that her fortune and 'connection' as a celebrated actress makes it possible for her to afford the kind of life she is living.

He also highlighted the number of 'juicy' ambassadorial deals Jackie Appiah has signed over the years.



"It doesn't make sense for people to question her source of wealth. It is a disrespect to the creative industry because if you have followed Jackie over the years, I am not sure you can question how she got her money.



"That lady has been acting for years, almost two decades. Let's also understand the fact that Jackie is among the top earners when it comes to Ghanaian movies.



"Jackie is also very popular in Nigeria and we can say that their market is arguably the biggest in Africa. In Nigeria, they pay well and our actors who made that transition testify that their producers pay well," he stated in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb on July 2.







Arnold named Nana Ama McBrown, Majid Michel, John Dumelo, Joselyn Dumas and Jackie among the A-list high earners in the movie industry.

Also touching on the claim that Jackie might have some influential men sponsoring her lavish lifestyle, the entertainment pundit argued that once she remains unmarried she is allowed to date whoever she wants.



"Jackie is a single lady so what is so wrong with that? It is not scandalous...by virtue of her fame she has connections and that will link her to big men. Someone can gift her something big...celebrities can get land for free due to her fame," he explained.



Watch the video below:







