‘Jackie Appiah is the Yaa Asantewaa of Ghana Movie Industry’- Famous

Ghanaian movie producer, Benjamin Sarpong, popularly known within the entertainment industry as Famous has described celebrated Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah as the Yaa Asantewaa of the Ghana movie industry.



In a viral Instagram video, Famous noted that Jackie Appiah has distinguished herself and has brought glory and dignity to actors in the Ghana movie industry and for this reason, she is the Yaa Asantewaa of the movie industry. He added that just like the movie industry, Ghana would do great if it had a woman as president.



“I have always been saying that the presidential seat of Ghana should be occupied by a woman and you people don’t understand. The entire movie industry has been dignified by a woman. She is the Yaa Asantewaa we have been talking about,” Famous said while touring the bedroom of Jackie Appiah’s magnificent East Legon mansion with some actors.



He also called on all persons, especially men, to prioritize saving their monies and resources so they can put up a similar project.

He said, “Can you believe this is the bedroom of a woman? As a man, how can you build such a house when you spend and use every money that comes your way?”



On his part, seasoned actor popularly known as Mr. Beautiful prayed for more blessings from God for the seasoned actress.



He said, “I am very happy for what I am saying, and I am praying that for whatever was lost, may God replenish it. May God open more doors for you and give you more connections.”



Jackie Appiah was recently in the news for her multimillion-dollar mansion. The magnificent and extravagant nature of the building made many people question the source of the actress’ wealth. Regardless of the many conspiracy theories geared toward answering that question, the actress has kept calm and silent on the issue.







