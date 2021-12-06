Jackie Appiah jets donates borehole, football pitch to Tamale community on her birthday

Over the years, Ghanaian screen goddess, Jackie Appiah has celebrated her birthday with the less privileged in the society every 5th of December and this year wasn’t an exception.

The beautiful actress together with her team on Sunday, 5th December 2021 went all the way to Northern Region to donate and celebrate with pupils of Kogni MA Primary School in Tamale.



Jackie donated several items including school uniforms, assorted drinks, packs of bottled water, toiletries, stationery and many others.



The highlight on the day was the glaring excitement and joy on the faces of the community folks when Jackie presented to the Kogni MA School and Community a newly constructed borehole which will serve the community and also ease the water-related challenges they have been facing over the years.

Watch the video below:



