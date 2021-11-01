Jackie Appiah’s brand too big to be muddied by Ibrah One - Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Popular entertainment analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has opined that Jackie Appiah and the reputation she has created around her brand is too big for Ibrah One to destroy.

In a panel discussion with Happy98.9FM’s Doctar Cann on Showbiz Xtra, he said this in relation with Ibrah One’s recent comment that Jackie sleeps around with fraud boys and corrupt politicians for her money.



Arnold stated that he sides with Jackie on not responding to this on social media, however, he believes this is something that she must make a legal case out of and have the law deal with rightfully.



He said, “Jackie has been the face of the movie industry for a long time and if we’re even to talk about the influx of Ghanaian actors in the Nigerian market, Jackie is on top so for her to build her reputation to that point and have Ibrah try to spoil it, she must take this to court”.



Alternatively, Arnold hypothesized that Jackie Appiah is probably not reacting to this either on social media or by involving the law because she has observed the type of person that Ibrah is and has realized that he has a reputation of trying to taint the image of celebrities. Hence, he is not worth wasting time on.

He advised that if that be the case, then it is even more reason for Jackie to have the law deal with Ibrah One because someone needs to put him in his place.



