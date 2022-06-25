Jackie Appiah tops Twitter trends after pictures of her mansion go viral
It appears, that popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has been basking in her glory and grasping all the cool fans after pictures of her plush mansion went viral.
Tweeps are gushing over her accomplishments, after spotting her luxurious and magnificent mansion which she has since kept away from the public.
Jackie’s display of cars, expensive vacations, shopping sprees and high-end designer outfits is no news to the public.
However, many thought they were just for showbiz purposes until they chanced upon her ‘huge palace’ with state-of-the-art pieces and décor.
While others have commended the actress for challenging the status quo and winning in a society where it is somewhat difficult for women to thrive, others have questioned the source of her wealth.
Others also believe that she is far richer than Shatta Wale, who recently belittled and labeled her a prostitute.
Read the tweets below:
Jackie Appiah bought her mansion and People are questioning how she got such amount to buy it just because she’s a woman. People don’t learn, the world is changing and what a man can do, a woman can do 10x better. ????— Saada ???????????? (@daddys_girltn) June 25, 2022
Jackie Appiah mansion come fine pass out house of assembly for Abuja this is wickedness ????????????????— prudence_Daniels™????????❤️✨???? (@prudenceovlagos) June 25, 2022
More wins lady jackie ????????
Ambode #oshodi bolt olamide Egbeda chioma sanwo-olu pic.twitter.com/ecmZbHq91d
Jackie Appiah’s house is mighty. May God bless us our hustle so we’ll be able to build some of this house for us and our kids.— Dr King Uchiha Winter (@I_Am_Winter) June 25, 2022
Some bro bi says if Jackie Appiah sell ein Trasaco house ahhh de money go fit be used to bring shatta wale from underground artist to main steam artist. Boys No be bi fam again oooo— Kwame Isotopes (@KwameIsotopes) June 24, 2022
The First House belongs to Warren Buffet, the 5th Richest Man in the World and the second house belongs to Jackie Appiah. No be Juju be that???? pic.twitter.com/pP9Ss7ETiN— Twilight????????????☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) June 25, 2022
Shatta wale gave Michy to NAM1 for free before they rented the ship mansion for him buh he was calling Jackie Appiah "Toto worker", meanwhile her trassaco mansion is 5 times bigger than the ship mansion ????????????— Julius Dacosta (@DacostaJulius) June 24, 2022
Jackie Appiah is just rich and humble unlike some self Acclaimed Dancehall Artist always bragging about having a swimming pool and he won’t allow pope skinny swim in it again ????????????— Mr. prɛssdɛnt???????? (@Korsogyimi) June 25, 2022
jackie appiah en house dier mad oo be like the water closet dey use face id saf— DisTurB???? (@DisTurB____) June 25, 2022
woyε stranger aa wontumi nni
Jackie Appiah is the definition of keep it lowkey and shock them with your results.— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) June 25, 2022
In other world, Archipalago is Scratching his Head over Jackie Appiah’s Mansion,— Shadrack Amonoo Crabe (HumbleGangsta????????) (@Gedio10) June 25, 2022
He is having a doubt that Jackie Appiah acquired her mansion with only the “Movie Money” pic.twitter.com/q4LFUDC3Cr
Jackie Appiah built her mansion by selling VCD of the movies she featured in, on the streets of Accra. Disregard any toto rumor.— Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird???????????? (@Mr_Ceyram) June 25, 2022
From the way you guys are talking about Jackie Appiah’s mansion it’d being from ToTo works really shows you guys don’t respect our entertainment industry,Period.— ༺KOFI༻ (@harrydedirector) June 25, 2022
Jackie Appiah’s mansion makes other mansions look like chamber and hall???? pic.twitter.com/oBJZH1Kdgg— Son of Jacob???????????????? (@ivmdecember) June 24, 2022
Jackie Appiah get ein mansion and see all these negative comment, imagine she was on a sick bed and— Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) June 25, 2022
The question will be “all these movies she didn’t make any money” smh
Jackie Appiah showing Shatta wale that he's a poor man ???????? pic.twitter.com/hbiMu7FQnP— SHEARER ???????? (@Bra_abdalla) June 24, 2022
