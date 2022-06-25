0
Menu
Entertainment

Jackie Appiah tops Twitter trends after pictures of her mansion go viral

Jackie Appiah Gold.png Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jackie Appiah tops Twitter trends after pictures of her mansion go viral

Jackie Appiah praised on Twitter

Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion turn heads on social media

Jackie Appiah’s mansion: Netizens chase ‘noise making’ female celebrities

It appears, that popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has been basking in her glory and grasping all the cool fans after pictures of her plush mansion went viral.

Tweeps are gushing over her accomplishments, after spotting her luxurious and magnificent mansion which she has since kept away from the public.

Jackie’s display of cars, expensive vacations, shopping sprees and high-end designer outfits is no news to the public.

However, many thought they were just for showbiz purposes until they chanced upon her ‘huge palace’ with state-of-the-art pieces and décor.

While others have commended the actress for challenging the status quo and winning in a society where it is somewhat difficult for women to thrive, others have questioned the source of her wealth.

Others also believe that she is far richer than Shatta Wale, who recently belittled and labeled her a prostitute.

Read the tweets below:

























Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



EB/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Can Akufo-Addo switch flights in the sky? - Presidential staffer 'attacks' Ablakwa
6 important projects abandoned by the NPP govt in Ashanti Region
Bawumia will clinch NPP's 2024 flagbearership ticket - Ben Ephson
Legacy over wealth, learn from Akufo-Addo – Okyenhene tasks appointees
Anas exposé suffers another blow as RAG restores suspended members
E-Levy: 8 out of 10 Ghanaians have changed MoMo transaction behaviour – Report
My biggest fear before marriage was ‘chop money’ – McDan
Shatta Wale's dad faces court action for posing as a chief
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda