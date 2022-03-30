Jada Pinkett's first post after Will Smith’s Oscars slap incident

Jada Pinkett Smith is the wife of popular Hollywood actor, Will Smith

Two days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, Jada Pinkett, wife of the former, has finally shared a post on social media affirming that "This is a season of healing".



Prior to the social media post, Pinkett Smith, who was very much at the centre of the controversy, had kept mute over the assault incident.



It was the case that even Will Smith’s 85-year-old mother, Caroline Bright, was compelled to speak on her son’s behavior at the Oscars but Jada Pinkett has until now been tight-lipped.

"He is a very even, people person. That's the first time I've ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime ... I've never seen him do that. I've had conversations with him, and it really kind of broke my heart listening to the things he's said he had to go through to get to where he is," Will Smith’s mother stated in an interview with 6ABC.



A remorseful Will Smith earlier issued a public apology to Chris Rock and the entire Oscars Academy for slapping the comedian over a joke he shared about his wife, and fans were somewhat disappointed that Jada's silence over the issue was loud.



"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith said in a statement, also posted on Instagram. "My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.



"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family.”



But in a new development, Jada Smith has taken to her Instagram page to share a cryptic message.

She shared a captionless post that read;



"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."



Jada’s post has since earned over 200,000 likes from her nearly 12 million followers on the gram.



Background



Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair-loss condition, alopecia, and Will Smith marched onto the stage to slap the comedian although the actor laughed when the joke was shared.

The confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars has been discussed around the world in the days since and many people have had their say on the comedian's joke and the actor's reaction.



