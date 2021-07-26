‘Jah Bless your hustle’ – Yaa Pono says after Black Sherif mentioned him as a helper

Musician, Black Sherif

The newest sensation in the Ghanaian music space, Black Sherif a.k.a King Blacko decided to give a mention to the people who helped him to where he is now.

In an interview sighted by TV XYZ, the “second sermon” hitmaker mentioned names of popular rapper, Yaa Pono and comedian and comic singer, Ajeezay as the two people who helped him in the initial stages when no one knew him.



“2019 June when I started professionally as a musician, I dropped my first freestyle, ‘Cry For Me’ and it went viral in my hometown, Asante Akyem Agogo. Ajeezay who saw the video of my freestyle reposted it and told me Yaa Pono said we should come and see him in Accra, adding, so Ajeezay brought me to Accra and we went...



He furthered: He took me to Adom FM; my very first interview on a radio station was Adom FM, so I did some freestyle there and that also trended small, so after Adom FM, he took me to Yaa Pono’s house and Pono made Underbeatz record my ‘Cry For Me’ freestyle.”

After sighing this video, Yaa Pono shared the video on his wall and asked for Jah’s blessings on the life of Black Sherif for being grateful.



Young rapper Black Sherif has been dominating social media headlines after releasing his latest freestyle titled 'Second Sermon'. The 'Second Sermon', a sequel to an earlier freestyle titled First Sermon, has become a big hit.



Just about a week after the song’s release, Black Sherif’s Second Sermon has clocked over 1.3 million views on YouTube.