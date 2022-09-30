Jah Lead goes the Amapiano way with 'Din Ding'

Ghanaian singer Jah Lead has released an amapiano-inspired single titled Din Ding.

Din Ding is a dance single featuring French music group BreakItBoyz and produced by French-based Ghanaian producer Luu Beatz.



The song was recorded in France and was mixed and mastered by CashTwo.



This is the singer’s second single of the year after releasing Marry Me earlier in the year.



Jah Lead describes the song as one for the dancefloor and the start of releasing music back to back.

“Din Ding is a song that centres around dance and vibes, and it was recorded in France with my brother Luu Beatz,” he shared.



“I would be releasing more music before the year ends, and Din Ding is the start of it.”



Stream Din Ding: https://orcd.co/dinding



