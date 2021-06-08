James Barnor, the 92-year-old legendary Ghanaian photographer

Photographer, James Barnor

Last Sunday, June 6 was a very important day for many photo enthusiasts in Ghana.

June 6, 2021 was the 92nd birthday of James Barnor, the legendary Ghanaian photographer.



James was the first ever photojournalist at the leading newspaper in the Ghana, the Daily Graphic.



His work captured images that reflected the stories of people of a country living in British Colonial rule and after the country gained independence.



As far back as the 1950s, James started his own photography studio called Ever Young Studio.



James Barnor has since worked for many publications in Ghana and abroad, including London.



He was born in Accra on June 6, 1929 and for his 92nd birthday, we are celebrating him by sharing with you some of his amazing work from his more than six decades-long career in photography.