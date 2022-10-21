0
Jane Rita drops visuals for her latest gospel song, ‘Patience (Abotre)’

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: Dorcas Kennedy, Contributor

After kicking off the last two years with her immensely acclaimed single "God of Miracle" with Kofi Kinaata, the singer with the heavenly voice, Jane Rita, enacts us once more with this lovely "Patience" masterpiece for 2022.

As uniquely delivered, Jane Rita in an interview said, “Patience expresses how, as we patiently wait for His set time, our Heavenly Father bestows his heavenly grace upon us through the Holy Spirit.”

"‘Patience’ is a timeless, upbeat, prophetic, and inspirational song that fuses English with a delightful Ghanaian dialect.

Adding, “The lovely music inspires Christ-followers to remain steadfast and patient in the face of adversity because God will take charge.”

The song "Patience”, which was inspired by Jane's own experiences, is a joyful exhortation to the audience to let go of worry, anxiety, fear, and doubt by assuring them that joy will come when they wait.

Meanwhile, “Abotre”, which translates as “Patience” in the Akan language was produced by Shadrach Yawson (Shaa) and the video was directed by Skyweb Videos.

