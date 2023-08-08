Jay-Z buys paintings of Beyoncé from a fan after seeing the art on TV

Photo Credit: TikTok, Lauryn Michele

Artist Lauryn Michele appeared on NBC News on Saturday, displaying the canvases she brought with her to see Beyoncé on the first night of her two-night Renaissance tour engagement at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Star musician Jay-Z invited the artist back the next night after seeing the episode, and he is now the owner of three gorgeous paintings of his wife, HipHopdx reported. Michele took to TikTok to announce the momentous news in a video that recapped her night attending the concert with her artwork and making it on the news.



“POV: you were on the news, and Jay-Z bought your paintings,” she wrote. The video showed her filming her news piece in the MetLife parking lot, watching it that night, and presenting Jay-Z with the paintings the next day. Her followers and friends praised the message, with many encouraging the young musician that “it’s only up from here.”



Michele also detailed the laborious process of creating the Beyoncé paintings in a previous post three days before she attended the show. The Quintessential Gentleman noted that the artist has previously sold work to celebrities, including Arina Fletcher and Megan Thee Stallion.

Just last week, Jay-Z supported a small business when he boosted the sales of a Chicago soul Food restaurant, “Bronzeville Soul“.



One of the owners of the business, Mario Coleman, disclosed that “His [Jay-Z] actual words to me was once he looked us up and saw it was a Black business, he did tell me he wanted to support Black businesses, and he said, that’s why I’m here. He said they said the food is good.”



As a result of the famed rapper’s exposure, there have been continual requests for Bronzeville Soul, according to Block Chicago Club.