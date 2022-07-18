Jay-Z can look sharp for a free feature - Patapaa

American rapper, Jay-Z and Ghana's Patapaa

One Corner hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty, has disclosed that a majority of Ghanaians do not understand his brand, the reason why they sometimes look down on his craft and contribution to the local music industry.



The singer's statement comes after Youtuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, charged him to reach out to American record producer and rapper, Jay-Z, for a feature after it was revealed that the superstar doesn't charge for a collaboration.



Sheldon, in a tweet to Patapaa, wrote: "Look sharp @patapaa_amistY," but in a quick response to the post that seemed to have bruised his ego, he wrote: "I don’t charge either, He can also Look sharp too!!!"

The viral tweet generated several funny reactions, with others making a mockery of the musician.



In a follow-up tweet, Patapaa had this to say: "90% Of Ghanaians don’t understand me and my brand. That’s why we are where we are today !!! Shine your eyes ooo. The world is not at a standstill #Pa2PaSojas."



Patapaa in the past has called out some of his colleagues, including Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, for jabbing him in their songs, adding that he felt disrespected by the move.



In a 2021 interview with Zionfelix, Amisty provided instances where his colleagues made a mockery of him in their songs.



"It was by God’s grace that he met Hammer of the Last 2 who helped you to become Sarkodie of today. This is when he started fooling, in one of his songs, he stated that had it not been for God who has blessed him with money, Patapaa would have performed at his burial service. I want to ask, am I a wake-keeping performer?...“Shatta Wale, who I saw as my godfather, did the same... When Wale fought with Yaa Pono, he mentioned my name in one of his tracks, saying he has stopped giving hype to underground artiste so if you need hype, go to Patapaa. Pure foolishness. Am I Shatta Wale or Yaa Pono? How do they always involve me in such issues? He should cast his mind back to his days as Bandana. It was this same media that promoted him. Whenever they are on air, especially that stupid Sarkodie, he wants to bring me down," Patapaa lamented.

