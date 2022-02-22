Jayana hosts Kara Experience

Jayana, Gospel artiste

Source: Edward Acquah, Contributor

Award-winning gospel minstrel Jayana has set Sunday, February 27, 2022 for her Kara Experience, a worship event at the Christian Praise International Centre [CPIC]-Annor-Yeboah Cathedral, Pig Farm, Accra.

Themed, “I’ll Testify of His Goodness” – Psalm 71:15, this year’s edition, according to the gospel musician seeks to give reverence and adoration to the Almighty God.



Jayana promises patrons an uplifting encounter with their Maker that will leave them with an unforgettable impression.



The “Victory” hitmaker will share the same stage with gospel greats like Ceccy Twum, Kobby Mantey, Kofi Karikari, Aduhemaa, Joyce Blessing and other inspiring worshippers.



Kara Experience is intended to fulfil the spiritual needs of people and is expected to pull thousands of music lovers to the venue to have an experience with God.



Know Jayana



Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, Jayana is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel artiste and songwriter.

She is noted for her soul-touching ministrations, energetic performance, making an immense impact on followers of gospel music with her mesmerizing and captivating vocal.



Jayana’s formative years were spent soaking up the contemporary gospel, praise and worship.



She is the second daughter of the iconic Christian leader, late Bishop Dr. Augustine Annor-Yeboah, founder of Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC) and former Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church.



Created as an instrument to bless God's people through music, Jayana strongly upholds her belief that as a worker of God she has been mandated to influence individuals by showing them the unconditional love of Christ through her songs.



She participated in the maiden edition of the Stars of the Future music talent show, competing with the likes of Irene Logan, Jane Awindor now Efya, Ramzy Prince Amui and others.