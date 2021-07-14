Jealousy is not evil – Consultant

Rev. Bernie Osei-Duah made these assertions whiles on eTV Ghana's Men's Lounge show

Jealousy seems to be a reigning canker in relationships these days, however, in Rev. Bernie’s opinion, it is not as evil a thing as people make it look like, and it is good to have or feel jealousy as a person.



Having a discussion on whether jealousy is healthy in a relationship, on eTV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge with Nana Yaw Odame, host of the show, he made this comment and explained what influenced his opinion.



“Jealousy is not really evil. It is what happens with it. A knife is not an evil thing, it’s what you do with it. Fire is a good tool to purify and make things better but it’s what happens with the fire that can cause havoc. Jealousy is a very great thing to have because when you have it, it propels you to do more,” he said.

According to Rev. Bernie, jealousy has its positive and negative elements, however, the negatives seem to take over most of the time and the impact is usually very dire.



However, he noted that if people are to look for the positives in jealousy, then it would not cause so many problems in relationships and the community in general.