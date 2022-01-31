Jefe Finesse eyes collaborations with Yaw Tog, Stonebwoy, Davido

Ghanaian American-based musician, Jefe Finesse has listed Stonebwoy, Davido, and youngster Yaw Tog among the list of musicians he would love to collaborate with on projects.

Jefe Finesse who has just released a single ‘Real Talk’ said he is convinced a collaboration with other musicians will result in the production of great records.



“I look forward to making a song with Davido, Stonebwoy, and Yaw Tog” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb, adding that he included Yaw Tog in his list because “I was told he does drill, I listen to a couple of his songs and I liked them.”



Aside from ‘Real Talk’, Jefe, a record label owner, has released a number of singles, including ‘LLK2’, ‘Wavy’, ‘HoodLegend’, ‘In These Streets’, and ‘Ridding Dirty’.



‘Real Talk’ was produced under Jefe’s record label, OS Records LLC. Touching on the inspiration behind the song, the musician said it is aimed at motivating his fans to forge ahead despite the challenges that will come their way.



"This song is for all the hustlers out there that wake up every morning to go and get a dollar. However, you make your money, you’re a trapper in that specific field”, he mentioned.

Jefe Finesse has been in America all his life and hopes to make a statement in the Ghanaian music industry. As a result, he knows no boundaries, he said.



Watch his interview below







