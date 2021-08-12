Jemere Morgan shares his experience growing up around legend Morgan Heritage

Jemere Morgan

While the above names of legendary musicians were focused on reggae music, Jemere fuses R&B, hip-hop, and pop influences into his style of reggae music.



Jemere shares that growing up around these legends is an experience very different from what the press will report.



In an interview with YFM’s Quasi-Wusu (PM) on the ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe’ show, he shared: “It is quite different from what the press will report.



You don’t realize that you are growing up in such a legacy family because it is all normal to you. Every day, you just get up and do music. That is the lifestyle and that was the energy I grabbed growing up.”

Jemere added that he was so passionate about music that he found it difficult to concentrate on his studies in schools. “I didn’t like the sound of school. I kept writing songs and banging tables and making my own songs and I do not listen to what the teacher tells me because I keep creating songs in my head,” he stated.



Jemere Morgan is the grandson of reggae legend Denroy Morgan and son of Morgan Heritage member Gramps Morgan.



His first record, “First Kiss” launched his career in 2011, and the following year “Sunshine Glow” was released along with a music video he shot on his favorite island of Anguilla.



Jemere Morgan is currently out with a new song dubbed “Minnie” featuring the Ghetto Kids from Uganda.