Jeneral Ntatia’s first-ever stand-up comedy performance evokes hilarity

Foster Romanus holds successful Romanus Incomplete III

Jeneral Ntatia performs at Romanus Incomplete III



Thousands throng National Theatre for a comedy show



Jeneral Ntatia is known to be a comic actor, having starred in numerous stage productions and skits but has now inked his name in the stand-up comedy books after performing at Romanus Incomplete III.



The product of the University of Ghana’s School of Performing Arts was a surprise act at the third edition of the event held at the National Theatre on December 23. Despite being his first, he swept patrons off their feet with his witty script.



Clad in a yellow caftan, Jeneral Ntatia who has carved a niche for himself as one of the top entertainers in Ghana, told a joke about his encounter with his father when he was a teenager. That moment, he said, will forever be remembered for a number of reasons, including the fact that he heard the voice of his late grandfather welcoming him to the land of the dead.



Jeneral Ntatia further cracked the ribs of patrons with a joke that centred on circumstances that led to a breakup with his girlfriend. The storylines coupled with the delivery evoked boisterous laughter from the audience.

Not only did they laugh uncontrollably; the audience gave Jeneral Ntatia a round of applause, an indication they enjoyed his performance.



Before exiting the stage, an elated Jeneral Ntatia took a bow and expressed gratitude to the headliner Foster Romanus for believing in him and offering him the platform to showcase yet another side of him.



Aside from Jeneral Ntatia, the show saw performances from Putogo, Afia Barcelona, Comedian Alo Wess among others. It was a night of comedy interspersed with musical performances.



Dubbed ‘The party edition’, Romanus Incomplete III was a sold-out event.



