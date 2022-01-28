Jessica Opare Saforo quits Citi FM

Jessica Opare Saforo has ended her working relationship with CitiFM/TV

Popular media personality, Jessica Opare Saforo, has parted ways with Citi TV/FM after seventeen years of working in the firm, according to a GhanaWeekend.com report.



Jessica is said to have ended her working relationship with the media house on Friday, January 28, 2022 although reasons are unknown.



Jessica, prior to her exit, hosted some of the station’s flagship programmes including ‘Brunch in the Citi’, ‘Sex in the Citi’, ‘Sister Sister’, ‘Upside Down’ and ‘Traffic Avenue’ (formerly ‘Citi Drive’) which is Citi FM’s late afternoon show.

She was also the Programmes Manager for both radio and television channels.



Jessica who was also a Voice-Over Artiste and YouTuber started her media journey at Vibe FM about 22 years ago.



She also worked with Choice FM before joining Citi FM at its nascent stage, in 2005.



Apart from these, Jessica hosted a television show called ‘Transformation with Jess’, a weight-loss reality TV show.



That’s not all, she used to be the co-host of Celebrity Fanzone on GH One TV.