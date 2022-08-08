Jessica Williams criticises Eddie Nartey over 'industry support'

Ghanaian actress, Jessica Williams has called out some of her colleagues including Eddie Nartey who doubles as a producer for creating a rapport with a selective few.

She is of the view that Eddie Nartey's posture is the reason he doesn't get full support from his friends in the industry at his movie premieres.



According to Jessica, she doesn't see the essence of promoting a movie by a Ghanaian actor or producer who doesn't have a relationship with herself or others.



She disclosed in an interview on United Showbiz last Saturday that Eddie Nartey who is on the same WhatsApp platform as other movie makers does not comment or share flyers announcing movie premieres of his colleagues. For this reason, and more, he shouldn't expect her to promote his project as she does with those she has a relationship with.



"I am in the same group with you but you've never come to say hello or hi. You are not concerned about whatever happens in the group, you don't say a word but after you shoot a movie, you share it on this same platform and you expect people to support you. It doesn't work like that.



"Everything boils down to relationship and communication... I post flyers of movies in which I am not featured. Nobody asked me to post it, I was there and they sent me a flyer that it was premiering tomorrow. Do you know why I posted it? I have a relationship with one of the actors.

"But you Eddie, for two to three years, you haven't spoken to me and you expect that I, Jessica, will post it. I won't post it for you because there is no relationship and if something is going on with me, you are not there for me so why should I be there for you?" she quizzed.



Reacting to the comment, Eddie Nartey said: "If we are in a group and you post and nobody wants to post it for you because they say you have no relationship with others, then where are we going in the industry?"



