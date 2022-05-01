14
Menu
Entertainment

Jesus Christ is coming - Celestine Donkor shares dream

Video Archive
Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: gossips24.com

Award-winning Ghanaian Gospel singer, Celestine Donkor has shared a revelation she had about the second coming of Jesus Christ.

In a self-recorded video, the singer urged people to never take their dreams for granted.

According to her, when you wake up from your sleep and you can remember your dream vividly then it means you must take it seriously.

Celestine Donkor then went ahead to share what she saw about the coming of the Lord, in other words, the “Judgement Day.”

She revealed that her dream about the second coming of Christ was "scary" with a host of people crying for help.

Christians believe that one day all men in the world shall assemble before God and give an account of what they did while they were on earth.

Watch the video below:

Source: gossips24.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss