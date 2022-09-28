Jibriel Suliah named among top 50 bloggers in Ghana

Jibriel Jagbesie [R]

Source: Jibriel Suliah

Ghanaian blogger and content creator, Mr. Jibriel Jagbesie has for the second time in a row been recognized for his splendour after being named among the top fifty bloggers in Ghana.

In a widely patronized event organized by Avance Media, one of Ghana’s leading public relations agencies, the blogger and freelance journalist was named alongside forty-nine others for his impressive contribution to the profession.



As a blogger, Jibriel has been using his website GhKasa to advance a progressive developmental agenda in the entertainment industry. He also owns Y3 Kasa TV, a YouTube channel dedicated to highlighting and celebrating Ghanaian excellence in arts fashion, film, music and culture.



The event dubbed ‘Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers’ came off at the AMA Conference Hall in Accra over the weekend. Besides the presentation of awards to deserving persons, the event also provided the platform for seasoned bloggers to share nuggets of wisdom with the audience on blogging in Ghana and how best budding bloggers can make the most out of their chosen fields.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Jagbesie noted that blogging was a lucrative avenue to venture into, if harnessed well could bring one a lot of results. He said “blogging is one of the quickest ways of making money. It’s now a full-fled profession that can impact the future of Ghana. Some people who started operating blogs alone have now employed writers and have moved from just writing to creating great content. Writers are making good money, online consumers are also enjoying some good quality content.”



Jibriel Jagbesie is the only blogger from the Northern part of Ghana to have been listed twice in a row on Avance’s list of Top 50 Bloggers in Ghana. His blog, GHKasa and YouTube Channel ‘Y3 Kasa TV’ have been running for the past six (6) years. According to Jibriel, the recognition is an inspirational springboard for him to inject more effort and launch to higher heights.