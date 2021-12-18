Jim Iyke is crazier than me, I'll never dare him - Tonto Dikeh vows

Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has disclosed her most feared Nigerian celebrity.

Tonto Dikeh, in an Instagram post, said she will dare not pick a bone with Jim Iyke adding that he might end up teaching her a brutal lesson.



This was after she was asked during an interactive session with fans whether she (Tonto Dikeh) will blog about Jim Iyke if ever she had an opportunity to be a blogger.



In her response, she said: “Lmaooo someone said if I be blogger, will I blog about Jim Iyke? E be like say una no like me. Jim go create violence before court date. Una never know Jim. Abeg crase pass crase Biko. Abeg make una leave me o. Na malaria I get. No be die I wan die.”



Her reaction has sparked mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke has been captured in a series of banters (physical and verbal) with anyone who crosses his path.



Read Tontoh's post below



