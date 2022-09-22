Jim Iyke receives chieftancy title in Ghana

Jim Iyke honoured by Igbo Community in Ghana

Nollywood actor, James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim Iyke, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Ghana.

His Royal Highness, the Eze of Ndigbo Ghana, Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu, bestowed upon Jim Iyke the title “Ohadike 1 of Ndigbo”.



The coronation was held in Accra on Sunday, September 18, during the tenth Yam Festival.

The king of Igbos in Accra said the title was to recognise the actor for his achievements and contributions to the African entertainment industry and the Igbo people.



Also, Ghanaian singer, Empress Gifty was named Chief of the Igbo Community of Ghana.